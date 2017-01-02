Who Wore It Better? Keke Palmer vs. Hailey Baldwin in 5:31 JÉRÔME’s Spring 2017 Swarovski Embellished Denim Jacket

Keke Palmer traipsed through LAX in the same 5:31 JÉRÔME’s Spring 2017 Swarovski Embellished Denim Jacket Hailey Baldwin originally wore back in October:

Keke chose a vintage Galliano bra, those coveted $325 Made Gold Bianca Magnet Lace-Up Jeans, a Moschino backpack, and Jennifer Le boots. Hailey accessorized the statement-making piece with a fuzzy sweater dress and Yeezy kicks.

The jacket was paired with a sheer knit dress and slides at the brand’s presentation.

Both ladies rocked it!

What do you think? Who wore it better?


Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

