Who Wore It Better? Keke Palmer vs. Hailey Baldwin in 5:31 JÉRÔME’s Spring 2017 Swarovski Embellished Denim Jacket

Keke Palmer traipsed through LAX in the same 5:31 JÉRÔME’s Spring 2017 Swarovski Embellished Denim Jacket Hailey Baldwin originally wore back in October:
Keke chose a vintage Galliano bra, those coveted $325 Made Gold Bianca Magnet Lace-Up Jeans, a Moschino backpack, and Jennifer Le boots. Hailey accessorized the statement-making piece with a fuzzy sweater dress and Yeezy kicks.
The jacket was paired with a sheer knit dress and slides at the brand’s presentation.
Both ladies rocked it!
What do you think? Who wore it better?