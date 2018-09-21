Who Wore It Better? JLo Vs. Nicki Minaj in Versace’s FW18 Printed Skirt

Versace showcased their Spring 2019 collection during Milan Fashion Week today and among the front row guests were Nicki Minaj. She wore a waist cinching leather belt and printed skirt by the brand that was previously worn by Jlo last Spring.

Jlo rocked her skirt with a signature logo Versace t-shirt and a wide waist belt. She accessorized with long yellow fringe earrings and rocked long straight tresses. 

Nicki Minaj was front row ready rocking her skirt with the same belt and a leather corset top. The “Queen” rapper accessorized her look a bit more with a plaid head wrap and hat, neon gloves, and bulky gold Versace chains.

Both of their looks were a combination of the original runway look from last fashion week.

Both ladies rocked Versace from head to toe adding their own flair. I favored Jlo’s simple, yet still statement look. How about you? Who do you think wore it better?

Like
Tweet
Pin it
Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like

Shares