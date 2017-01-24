Who Wore It Better? Elizabeth Olsen vs. Tia Mowry-Hardrict vs. Rihanna in Dries Van Noten’s Long Orange and Lilac Lotus Blossom Print Satin Robe Dress

Elizabeth Olsen took to the Wind River Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the same Dries Van Noten Long Orange and Lilac Lotus Blossom Print Satin Robe Dress that Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Rihanna have already sported in the past:

who-wore-it-better-elizabeth-olsen-tia-mowry-hardrict-rihanna-dries-van-noten-2

Elizabeth uplifted her casual ensemble with the statement-making robe, while Tia accented the ankle-grazing piece with Zara denim, Stuart Weitzman pumps, a DIY velvet choker, and Noe Garments bodysuit. Rih chose $1,190 Tom Ford Silver Metallic Ankle Lock Sandals.

The lotus print long robe dress boasts a shawl collar, oversized flap pockets, and a D-ring self-belt.

dries-van-noten-long-orange-lilac-lotus-blossom-print-satin-robe-dress

All three ladies looked good in it!

What do you think? Who wore it better?


elizabetholsenwindriverpremiere2017sundance-dries

Tia-Mowry--The-Peanuts-Movie-LA-Premiere-dries-van-noten

rihanna-sonya-benson-nyc-wedding-dries-van-noten-daisy-floral-print-wrap-front-robe-dress

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

