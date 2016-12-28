Who Wore it Better? Demi Lovato vs. Kris Jenner vs. Khloe Kardashian in Balmain Black and Gold Sequin Mini Dress

I’m always down for a Balmain showdown!  Demi Lovato took to the stage of the 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango concert in a Balmain embellished black and gold mini dress.  Kris Jenner was spied in the same ensemble for the Magnum Doubles Party at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival.  Khloe Kardashian joined in on the fun by wearing the exact dress to her mother’s annual holiday party.

who-wore-it-better-balmain-dress-demi-lovato-kris-jenner-khloe-kardashian-6

Demi looked statuesque in her version of the look, wearing black, chunky, open-toe sandals.

who-wore-it-better-balmain-dress-demi-lovato-kris-jenner-khloe-kardashian

Kris went for a simple open-toe, single sole heel.

who-wore-it-better-balmain-dress-demi-lovato-kris-jenner-khloe-kardashian-3

While Khloe let her extra long locks be the focus of her ensemble.

who-wore-it-better-balmain-dress-demi-lovato-kris-jenner-khloe-kardashian-5

I think it’s safe to say Khloe took this one.  I’m not a huge fan of Demi’s choice of shoe. Kris does look amazing in this dress but Khloe’s youthful, fun glow makes her stand out.

What do you think?  Who wore it better?

 

Marsha Badger

