Who Wore It Better: Cardi B in a Multicolored Feather Printed dress by Micheal Castello or Saweetie in a Multicolored Feather Printed Ensemble by Harry Halim

Almost everything in fashion design can be referenced back to a previous time in fashion history. While designers always add their style and personal touch, it’s common for similarities to occur.

Last year Cardi B wore a feathered printed floor length dress with a high slit by Michael Castello. The dress itself is black and the cool yet bold colors of the print consisted of purple, blues and pinks. It’s long sleeved with a plunging key hole neckline and padded shoulders. It was worn with a large brim patterned hat and she was styled by Kollin Carter.

photo source: mikhailveter.com

This year in Europe Saweetie stepped out in a teal orange and yellow feather printed ensemble by Harry Halim. Although the silhouettes are similar there are many differences. The bodice on Saweetie’s ensemble is corseted with a tux jacket worn over it. The skirt is actually not a skirt, they are Halim’s signature “trousers gown”! Black sheer starts at the waist, and the pattern begins above the knees. She also accessorized with a large brim hat, styled by Bryon Javar.

Both of these ladies looked amazing but in good fun we want to know who do you think rocked this look better?

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like