Who Wore It Better: Cardi B in a Multicolored Feather Printed dress by Micheal Castello or Saweetie in a Multicolored Feather Printed Ensemble by Harry Halim

Almost everything in fashion design can be referenced back to a previous time in fashion history. While designers always add their style and personal touch, it’s common for similarities to occur.

Last year Cardi B wore a feathered printed floor length dress with a high slit by Michael Castello. The dress itself is black and the cool yet bold colors of the print consisted of purple, blues and pinks. It’s long sleeved with a plunging key hole neckline and padded shoulders. It was worn with a large brim patterned hat and she was styled by Kollin Carter.

This year in Europe Saweetie stepped out in a teal orange and yellow feather printed ensemble by Harry Halim. Although the silhouettes are similar there are many differences. The bodice on Saweetie’s ensemble is corseted with a tux jacket worn over it. The skirt is actually not a skirt, they are Halim’s signature “trousers gown”! Black sheer starts at the waist, and the pattern begins above the knees. She also accessorized with a large brim hat, styled by Bryon Javar.

Both of these ladies looked amazing but in good fun we want to know who do you think rocked this look better?