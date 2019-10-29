What you Need to Know to Set up Your Own Fashion Business

For people who want to start their own business in the fashion industry, there is quite a steep learning curve. Many young designers want to start a business, not realizing that running a fashion business means they will probably spend more time managing people, finances and processes than designing.

If you want to set up your own fashion business, the buck will stop with you and making important business decisions and carrying responsibility will be necessary every day.

If you’re committed and feel you have the tenacity, endurance and passion, read on.

Image 1: https://unsplash.com/photos/P3pI6xzovu0

Do your research

Fashion is hyper-competitive and complex, even on the smallest scale. You should never jump in without doing some research first, including looking at what competitors are doing.

Why would people choose to buy your product over someone else’s? Is it the price or the design that will attract customers? You will need to think very clearly about who you are designing for and why.

You also need to know as much about the industry as possible, including recent trends such as the rise in the importance of ethical and sustainable fashion.

You can also do research on grants or sponsorships that organizations make available to nurture new design talent. If you’re still a student and you feel you don’t have the time to do this research, you may want to consider using an essay writer to help you.

Develop your strategy

You need to have a clear strategy for your business. This includes choosing a business structure, creating a business plan and deciding where to base your business.

Writing a business plan helps you to clarify your vision, get funding and sets a roadmap for how to achieve your goals. It is usually better to begin with a small, well-priced range that is attractive to customers than trying to go too big too soon.

Hire others with the skill sets you need

You obviously won’t be able to do everything yourself. Doing a self-assessment of your abilities can help you to see what skills gaps you have to fill to make your business work.

Financial skills: If you have no financial experience, you will need people with financial skills to take care of essential financial areas such as cash flow, budgeting and profit and loss.

Marketing skills: If you don’t know how to make your business stand out from the competition, you need to hire someone who does.

A strong, consistent brand identity is essential for success today. There are many different techniques used today to promote a brand and products to target customers. Online marketers know exactly how to utilize social media platforms and much more to offer value to buyers.

Develop a support system in the industry

You will need to find people in the industry to support you. For instance, you may have contacts to help you to get funding. Speak to bank managers about loans, and think about getting investors.

You will need to find a factory prepared to make your garments in small quantities and the services of photographers, stylists, production managers and more. Leverage any contacts you already have in the industry and if you don’t have any, you will need to get out there and start networking.



Image 2: https://unsplash.com/photos/XVlOOeIwLg0

Have a clear design methodology

The design process in school, where you usually don’t have to worry about anything other than the product, is often very different from the design process in a business.

The design process you will follow in business has to be organized and clear so that not only you but the rest of your team can work to it as well. This is one area where working in a large fashion house first can help – you can learn from others who already know how to organize the creative process.

Understand manufacturing processes

Learn about the manufacturing process and what manufacturers need from you. You want to be able to have your samples and garments made without any problems.

Routes to market

You want to ensure that your garments reach a wide range of customers. This means learning the different routes to market. Having an online presence, for example, is crucial in such a competitive industry. You need to understand your customers’ buying habits to choose the most effective routes to market for you.

Protect your designs

You need to protect your intellectual property. You’ve put hard work into creating your designs and it is important to get legal advice on how to protect them or you won’t have recourse when others infringe upon your rights.

Conclusion

When you plan to venture into the fashion business, it’s very important for you as an entrepreneur to self-reflect in terms of style and overall personality. You need to have good experience and a desire to learn the things that you do not know. Also, recognize your weaknesses and analyze them. Recognize something you’re not good at and work on it before you launch the business.