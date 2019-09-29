What to Wear to A Creative or Festive Black Tie Event (Beyonce’s Lion King Premiere McQueen Look) + Outfit Ideas by @AsStyledbyJR

You ask, we answer! @sexyglam writes, “Hi☺ I need help. I have a gala to attend and the attire is festive black tie. What exactly does that mean?”

Thanks for writing in! Festive Black Tie means adding a fun twist to a typical conservative black tie look: think sequins, sparkles, feathers—or even pants !

 @asstyledbyjrcreated a few eye catching look to help get your creative juices flowing!

Pair a sparkly blazer with bomb pants, and complete your look with a Judith Leiber clutch and Amina Muaddi heels:

We’ve got another Balmain dress! Let the sequined stunner speak for itself, and complete with YSL sandals and a “No Limit” clutch.

Need more Inspo? Take a look at these options below:

