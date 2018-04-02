How Do You Wear It? Easter Sunday 2018

Happy Easter!
Bombers and Bombshells stepped out in style for Resurrection Sunday.
Take a look:
@_rebl_fleur beamed in candy color stripes.
David Lowe aka @doublelowe7, who writes, “Attached is a photo of my Easter outfit! I paraded around in a traffic stopping orange colored blazer. I hope you enjoy the outfit as I did.” We do!
@she.all.along types, “Happy Resurrection Sunday!” Same to you!
@SweeNeeStyleBlogger simply wrote, “Family Easter Style!” You guys have serious swag.
@courtneyhensley__ posed pretty next to her beau in a vintage Saint John’s suit. Bomb!
Renae popped in pink, writing, “I’m a blogger and style influencer from New Orleans living in Dallas. I would love to be featured today! 💞💞” Here you go!
Denise played zero games in polka dots.
And lastly, Keena aka @thesportsfashionista, worked a Zara ensemble, Manolo Blahnik pumps, and a Gucci bag. You better slay on a Sunday!
That’s what a few Bomb readers wore–what about you?
Continue to send your pix our way for a potential feature! Email Submissions@FashionBombDaily.com.
What do you think?
