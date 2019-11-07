Watch Jazzy Rocks the Comedy Stage with Style in her Fashion Nova Pink Matching Sweater Set

Sweater weather is here Fashion Bombers & Bombshells! Our favorite looks for fall are taking center stage. What’s your must have for the season? Bomber and jean jackets are trending from last year. We also saw a big trend in matching sweater sets for the ladies. They are definitely back! The look is not only cute and body conscious, but the sets are also very comfy and easy to wear.

Watch Jazzy, the diva and oh-so funny beauty wore a pink set by Fashion Nova. The cropped top and fitted pants looked perfect on her petite frame. She rocked her oufit with clear heels and long full curly hair.

How would you style this set? The heels are fab, you can also wear sneakers or even furry slippers. A pair of http://www.ugg.com boots would take the comfort level up top notch, making this the perfect causal fit for cold fall days & nights. Shop this look now & others on http://www.fashionnova.com.