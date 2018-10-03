Wardrobe Query: Porsha Williams’s GUHH Atlanta $159 Rachel Roy Plaid Sleeve Blazer

You ask, we answer! @libby1089 writes, “Hi, do you know what kind of blazer Porsha has on?”
Porsha Williams showed off her baby bump at the Growing up Hip Hop Atlanta Premiere in a $159 Rachel Roy Peyton blazer.
A cross between a bomber jacket and a blazer, the plus size Peyton piece from RACHEL Rachel Roy is finished with unexpected varsity-inspired trim at the neckline and cuffs.
Get yours at Macy’s here.
Images: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net
