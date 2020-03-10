Want To Look Better For Your Wedding With Plastic Surgery? Start Here

Every bride wants to look perfect for those wedding photos. You only have that one day to have those photos look amazing and something you are proud of. You got the most you dress out there and your groom has his style on point, too.



But, there are a few nagging imperfections that you can’t stop thinking about. You worry that your nose, or breasts or some other imperfection.



When thinking about doing some plastic surgery before the wedding, there are a number of things to keep in mind. Before we get into the guide, I will say that you can be voluptuous and look great in your dress without needing to change your body, but I understand if this is important to you.



When to get the work done

While you are looking for venues and finding the ideal dress, you also need to be thinking about the timing of when to get the work done. Whether you are getting breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, liposuction, or other procedures, you’re going to need time to heal.



There is also a non invasive procedure called Coolsculpting that Dr. Mulholland is certified to do that needs four months to see the full results even though there is no recovery period. Instead of using liposuction, many are turning to this procedure but it takes months for the body to get rid of the fat cells and show a slimmer you.



Whether you go for Coolsculpting or another procedure, you’ll need to give yourself at least six months. Make sure you don’t schedule the procedure any closer than that to your wedding.



Lifestyle changes



If you are going for any liposuction, Coolsculpting or tightening of loose skin, then you’ll need to make sure the results stay the same. That means that you’ll have to get some exercise and focus on your diet.



Eat foods that are low on the glycemic index to keep from gaining any fat that will ruin the results of the procedure. Lean meats like chicken, fish and lots of vegetables should be on your table consistently.



Avoid any processed foods as they spike insulin and make you crave more food. Usually you crave more carbs. Sugars should be eliminated from your diet, too.



You don’t have to hit the gym, but go for walks and take the stairs instead of the elevator.



Have a budget



You’re going to be spending quite a bit on this wedding. Make sure you know exactly what you are getting into for price and any follow up procedures before making the decision.



You can always finance, but you will be looking at a lot of bills once the credit cards come due. Try to find some expenses to cut out if you think it’s going to be tight. For instance, you can probably get away without getting engagement photos done. And your honeymoon can always be closer to home if need be.