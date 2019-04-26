Wanna Dress Like a ‘Street Artist’? Here’s How





You don’t truly have to be a renegade in order to look like one. And when it comes to street artists, they tend to dress to impress and that’s because the old adage really is as true as it ever was: ‘first impressions matter’.



Being one of the traditional fringe elements of society, street artists often draw influence from those very same fringe elements. They continuously blur the line between simply being a rebel and being on the wrong side of the law. They like to live adventurously, and there’s no better way to dress like a street artist than by dipping your sartorial toes into streetwear fashion and apparel. Premium streetwear brands and outlets like Supreme or OtherLinks are always stocked with all the essential elements that make up every street artist’s wardrobe.



Streetwear has been on boutique and shop shelves for quite a while now, originating in the mid to late 70s and evolving through the 80s and 90s. Even though it’s arguably the biggest movement in current fashion, it is not easy to define what comprises it or makes it a specific style.



What began as clothing for surfers then migrated to include skateboarders on the west coast of the United States. Over time, it began to meld with the hip-hop fashions emanating from New York, Detroit and Chicago in the 1980s.



Now, it’s a meld of both of those influences, mixed with irony, nostalgia, its own in-jokes and some tongue-in-cheek nods towards the very nature of consumerism. It’s a very, very mixed bag and as we said, it’s not easy to define. What can be confidently said about streetwear is that it’s one of the biggest segments of the modern apparel business and that over the past years a myriad of social and economic groups have remained faithful to this fashion attire: skaters, rapper, hipsters, young people and in some cases their parents.



Streetwear for street artists can be comprised of a unique blend of beanies, hoodies and jumpers, graphic tees, backpacks, headphones, sneakers and sunglasses. Now, you don’t have to be wearing all of these accessories at the same time, but it is a good idea to store them somewhere at hand (like say, a backpack) so you can change your look on the go.



Street fashion and dressing like a street artist is all about mixing and experimenting with the aforementioned essentials to see which items fit and suit you and which ones don’t.



The urban streetwear genre itself has grown and evolved immensely over the years, thanks to diehard fans and hangers-on who just can’t seem to live without it and a collection of wildly inventive designers and creative artists putting for new items at a steady clip. There are the old established brands like Stüssy or Supreme if you’re looking to spend some of your hard-earned cash, however there are more reasonable options when choosing a newer company like OtherLinks, which has been rising on the urban streetwear scene with great deals on high-quality clothing styles.



A Pair of Fitted (Not Skinny) Jeans

At the heart of streetwear is the classic denim that will look good on you regardless of what generation you belong to. Your only struggle is to find the perfect balance of cut and size. Opt for jeans with a tailored fit – not skinny jeans – but simply ones that look like they were made to perfectly suit your size and dimensions. The currently cut in jeans is to have the hem end right at the ankle in order not to break or require cuffing, as well as showing off your sneakers.



Hoodies and Jumpers

The humble hoodie is a staple in everyone’s wardrobe (seriously is there anyone who doesn’t own one?), and for great reasons, being that they are comfortable and practical. The practicality takes on a bit of a criminal bent when applied to street artistry, as it can be used to shield your identity from passers-by and security cameras. When worn in just the right way, a hoodie can actually lend an air of mystery due to being the perfect apparel for blending in and trying not to stand out too much.



Aside from the hoodie, the crew-neck sweater is making a comeback in high streetwear fashion, and we’re not just talking about your gym class-issue cotton variety. As streetwear gets on in years and goes on to greater success, some streetwear purveyors are using luxurious fabrics like cashmere – just try not to get any paint on it, for goodness’ sake!



White Sneakers

A good pair of white sneakers will always remain a timeless classic that, like denim, has not gone away and out of style with the passage of time. It is a good idea to choose between white because white shoes, especially canvas ones, age well with a bit of wear.



Leather Jackets

Sure they can cost a fortune depending on where you get yours from, but having a leather jacket in your wardrobe is absolutely essential, street artist or not. The durability will last you a lifetime, making it a worthwhile investment and elevates a simple denim and hoodie look when you need it.

Graphic Tees

More than just a subtle way of expressing yourself, there are many t-shirts on the market that feature the work of some well-known street artists, allowing you to show your appreciation for the form. You can even support up-and-coming street artists by shopping from a selection of tees that OtherLinks made in cooperation with some young street artists that goes to support them and spread their work among people.



When you’re on your way to dressing more like a street artist sure, you can buy all of the items we’ve mentioned here in order to mix and match them for best effect. But the one thing that is going to help you nail the look is the right attitude? How do you get that? Well that is surely a much bigger topic, and one that can’t be covered in a single article.





