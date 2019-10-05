Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week October 4, 2019: Janelle from Los Angeles, SouKeyna from Senegal, Ama from London, and Shelley from Johannesburg

Hello weekend! We highlighted some stylish Bombshells this week and now, it is your time to vote for your favorite as Bombshell of the Week.

Let’s recap on this week’s lovely Bombshells:

Janelle from Los Angeles (@janellelangford)

Janelle is a woman of many talents as she is an entrepreneur, author, and coach! Known as a “life stylist”, another talent of hers is possessing a uniquely chic style that is her own.

2. SouKeyna from Senegal (@anyekuos_)

Now based in LA, the model would describe her style as “…colorful, unapologetic, effortless & flirty.” She writes, “in fashion I draw inspiration from such different yet unique individuals such as Michelle Lamy, [who is] free, unique, and unapologetic about who she is all the way. ”

3. Ama from London (@amagodson_a)

Of Ghanaian heritage, Ama has quite the impressive resume as an image and content curator, stylist, and overall style influencer! She describes her style as, “colorful, chic, and smart and sometimes androgynous!”

4. Shelley from Johannesburg (@shelleymokoena)

A fashion and interior designer, we can describe this Bombshell’s style as scenic, daring, and versatile! With an essence so bold and electric, it’s hard not to rave over her beautiful surroundings.

We absolutely in love with these Bombshells and their looks, but YOU get to decide which one is going to be our Bombshell of the Week!

Bombshells of the Week receive a prize and are automatically entered into our Fashion Bombshell of the Year contest!

