Vote Fashion Bombshell of the Week November 1, 2019: Farah from NYC, Karla from St. Lucia, Jerolyne from London, and SamyJo From Paris!

Every week, we showcases women with the best style as a part of our Fashion Bombshell of the Day! At the end of each week, we provide our readers with the opportunity to select who will be our Bombshell of the Week.

Let’s recap on this week’s fashionable Bombshells:

Farah from NYC (@farahpink)

Farah is blogger who shares her life experiences in the world of beauty, traveling, and fashion as well. She tells us, “my style has been very minimal and clean but my style can also get colorful depending on the mood I’m in.“

2. Karla from St. Lucia (@princessbellaaa)

When it comes to her style of choice, Karla states “I love effortless outfits. I feel like LESS IS MORE. I love to emphasize my outfits with accessories. After all, the budget shopping queen.” She further discusses, “It’s not everyday I wear LV or Gucci because honestly, who wears that everyday? The average woman is inspired by clothing that looks affordable but still BOMB af!”

3. Jerolyne from London (@jerolynemartha)

Jerolyne is a celebrity wardrobe manager and VIP personal stylist! Jerolyne describes her style to us, “I’d say my style is classic, timeless and fun!“

4. SamyJo from Paris (@samyjovalentine)

You can describe her style as minimal, balanced and effortless. We love how she keeps it simple but jazz up her outfits with modish pieces, Bomb Accessories and colors that pop.

We received some lovely Bombshells this week, and now it’s up to you to decide which of these stylish ladies will be our Bombshell of the Week! Vote below:

Bombshells of the Week receive a prize and are automatically entered into our Fashion Bombshell of the Year contest!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

