Vogue’s Anna Wintour Admits to Intolerant and Hurtful Behavior + Admits She Has Not Elevated Black Talent

On the heels of Andre Leon Talley’s memoir the Chiffon Trenches, and in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement, Legendary Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour has finally admitted to Intolerant and Hurtful Behavior.

Anna Wintour shows off her style while out for a stroll in New York.

According to Page Six, Wintour wrote the following emotional note to staffers last week, “I want to start by acknowledging your feelings and expressing my empathy towards what so many of you are going through: sadness, hurt, and anger too.”

“I want to say this especially to the Black members of our team — I can only imagine what these days have been like. But I also know that the hurt, and violence, and injustice we’re seeing and talking about have been around for a long time. Recognizing it and doing something about it is overdue.”

“I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”

Anna Wintour with Pulitzer Prize Winning Fashion Critic Robin Givhan (left) and Investigative Fashion Writer Teri Agins of the Wall Street Journal (Middle)

“It can’t be easy to be a Black employee at Vogue, and there are too few of you. I know that it is not enough to say we will do better, but we will — and please know that I value your voices and responses as we move forward. I am listening and would like to hear your feedback and your advice if you would like to share either.

ANNA WINTOUR,ANDRE LEON TALLEY at NY Premiere of ”The Butler” at Ziegfeld 8-6-2013 Photo by John Barrett/Globe Photos

“I am proud of the content we have published on our site over these past few days but I also know that there is much more work to do. Please don’t hesitate to be in touch with me directly. I am arranging ways we can discuss these issues together candidly, but in the meantime, I welcome your thoughts or reactions.”

Anna Wintour has been the Editor in Chief of Vogue since 1988. For more than 30 years, she, “has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators.” It seems that she has some inner work to do to pinpoint why, exactly, that is.

What do you think?

