Valentine’s Day Roll Call: Where Can One Find Affordable Luxury Lingerie?

As Valentine’s Day approaches, I wonder: Where can one find nice, affordable lingerie?
where-can-one-find-nice-affordable-lingerie
I ask this after spending a day getting sticker shock at various boutiques! My goal was to find a nice long robe like the one above by StyleStalker, for the same price point. Nasty Gal doesn’t have the above in my size, so I went looking for something in the same family.
By Chez Boutique was having a pop up shop downtown, so I stopped by, and fell in love with this Olivia Von Halle robe…
by-chez-boutique-robe
Until I saw the $800 price tag! Even when the owner offered me a discount, I couldn’t justify spending several hundreds of dollars on something I’d wear around the house–occasionally.
Undeterred, I figured I could go to Bloomingdales and find something more affordable. But even there, I was guided towards Agent Provocateur and their $900 robes fashioned out of French lace:
agent-provocateur
Who knows, maybe I looked like the type of chick who spends $500+ on robes (this is what I wore yesterday), but I’m not the one. I’ll spend on shoes, bags, and coats…things you can get a lot of use and wear out of! I simply can’t justify investing in something (aside from a bra) that is purely for under your clothes or inside the boudoir.
by-chez-lingerie-fashion-bomb-daily
So with that Bombshells, help a sista out! Where can one get really nice, but affordable lingerie? Preferably no synthetic materials. And not Victoria’s Secret, please:)
Leave a note in the comments!

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

