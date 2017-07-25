Upcoming Fashion Bomb Daily Events: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter St. Louis and D.C. + Houston’s Iconic Fashion Week!

Bombers and Bombshells, this might be the busiest week on the calendar!

This Thursday, join Ty Hunter and I for a special National Urban League Cocktails with Claire in St. Louis, Missouri!



The fun goes down from 5-7pm at the Convention Center. I’ll be signing books on Friday, July 28th with Toyota!



The fun doesn’t stop there! I’ll be in Houston on Saturday, July 29th for their Iconic Fashion Week.



Find more info @houstoniconicfashionweek.

We’re rounding out our week with Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter D.C.!



The DMV fun goes down on Sunday, July 30th from 3-6pm at the Wonderbread Factory located at 641 South Street NW, Washington D.C. 20001 . Join us for drinks, bites, and a fun and informative panel moderated by Chey Parker, featuring Tamara Hush Lee, Ayo Thomas, Sunni and the City, Malik Jarrett, Ty Hunter, and yours truly!

Get more information and tickets at CWCTYDC.eventbrite.com.

See you then!

*This event is sponsored by Cantu Beauty, Urban Skin RX, Rayar Jeans, and Dare to Have Hair.

Want to be a vendor or sponsor? Email events@fashionbombdaily.com!