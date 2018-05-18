Upcoming Events: Ubiquitous Expo in D.C. on May 29th, Convos with Claire Houston, and More!

We’re bringing fashion and networking to your town!

Behold the most updated FBD schedule below:

I’ll be in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, May 29th from 6:30-9:30 as we tour the new Studio Xfinity Store. Learn more about new technology and chat with me!



It all goes down at 715 West 7th Street! RSVP at AConversationwithClaire.eventbrite.com.

On June 23rd, we’re hitting Houston for CWC H Town! We’ll be joined by celebrity stylist Ty Hunter, Mahisha Dellinger of Curls, Gabrielle Deculus of Business Rules for Women, Party Promoter @Imaine Molo, and more.



Get your tickets at CWCHOU.eventbrite.com.

I’ll be dipping back into D.C. again July 21st for a Fashion, Spice, and Everything Nice Brunch I’m hosting with Angel from The Spice Suite:



Tickets available now at FashionSpiceBrunch.eventbrite.com.

Behold the rest of my schedule below:

*CWC Atlanta, October 13th

*PGH Lifestyle Retreat in Iceland, October 19th-22nd

*CWC New York, December 8th

Want to bring me or CWC to your town? Email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com for rates and availability.

Act fast, my schedule is filling up quickly:)

Love & Light,

