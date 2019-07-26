Toya Wright Rocks Fashion Nova When She’s On-The-Go!

Toya Wright loves to show us her laidback style on the ‘gram! She loves to heat up Instagram in her two piece sets for when she is on-the-go, providing her with comfort and style in a two separate pieces. Toya Wright graced her feed in a Fashion Nova set which she paired with neon slides and a Balenciaga bag!
Toya was spotted in Fashion Nova’s “Follow My Lead” crop top and leggings which is running for the bomb prices of $17.99 for the top and $19.99 for the leggings. The color block set has some stretch to provide extra comfort for the wearer and even caters to our curvy Bombshells with sizes going up to 3X. The high rise nature of the leggings and the one shoulder detailing of the crop top make this set trendy and stylish for when you are on-the-go. Run errands and be bomb at the same time with this Fashion Nova set!