Toya Wright Keeps It Chic in Her Fashion Nova “Overdressed” Tunic

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)
Fashion Nova has been a celebrity favorite since the brand has gone mainstream. It has caught the attention of celebrities like Cardi B and Kylie Jenner for their affordable fashions and fast shipping. It seems to be Toya Wright’s favorite as well as she was seen on Instagram striking a pose in a bomb fit featuring a Fashion Nova top.
Toya Wright wore the Fashion Nova’s “Overdressed” Tunic Top, $24.99. The short sleeve tunic top features an orange belt strap detail with the word “overdressed” along the side, adding some edginess to the top. Available in black, this top top can be worn alone and paired with thigh high boots for a night out or worn with jeans or leggings for a more casual setting.
Thoughts on the look?