Top 6 Looks Of The Day 2/7/2019: Cardi B in Dolce and Gabbana, Kim Kardashian in Thierry Mugler, Angela Bassett in Veronica Beard, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Thursday, Bombers and Bombshells! New York Fashion Week has officially kicked off and Fashion Bomb Daily has been on top of all of the best style moments. In case you missed what went down in the world of fashion yesterday, you can tune in to the Fashion Bomb Daily Instagram feed for all the looks from today. But for now, let’s catch you up on Thursday’s most popular looks featured in our Top 6 Looks of The Day. If you are absolutely in love with the look, you can now shop it!

Cardi B grazes the cover of Harper’s Bazaar US in a Dolce and Gabbana dress, Cartier Paris Vintage ear clips, Van Cleef & Arpels cuffs, and Rene Caovilla sandals. Styled by Kollin Carter.

Get a similar look here:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Khloe Kardashian was seen in the streets of NY wearing a Filles a Papa suit and Vetements boots! Styled by Dani Michelle.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

The stunning Angela Bassett wore a Veronica Beard Pre-Fall 2019 suit to he 2019 FOX TCA All-Star party in LA.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Kim Kardashian was seen on the ‘gram in vintage Thierry Mugler SS1983 RTW. So chic!

Get her look here:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

To kick off NYFW and end a wonderful, Laverne Cox closed the 11 Honoré show in an elegant red tulle dress. Amazing!

Get a similar look here:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Ayesha Curry along with her beautiful family posed on the cover of Parents Magazine in a MGSM dress. Robin Roberts also wore the same MSGM dress while on Good Morning, America. Who wore it better?

Shop the look:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Tell us your favorite look of the day below. Also, stay tuned for more style during this week of fashion.