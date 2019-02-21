Top 6 Looks Of The Day 2/21/2019: Meagan Good in Gretel Zanoti, Barack Obama in Rag and Bone, Kelly Rowland in Keti Chkhikvadzeto, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Thursday! This Thursday was filled with lots of fashion moments and statements…whew, we still cannot get over some of them. Essence hosted their Black Women in Hollywood event in LA where all of our favorite African American female stars were in attendance looking absolutely stunning. Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene with it all and covered all of the best looks on our Instagram feed. With appearances from Meagan Good, Barack Obama, Kelly Rowland, and more, let’s take a look at today’s Top 6 Looks Of The Day!

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle for GQ’s Power Couple Edition, shot by Awol Erizku. Nipsey is wearing a Louis Vuitton Bib, shirt, and pants along with Dunhill sneakers. Lauren is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress. Stunning!

Kelly Rowland attended Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood event in LA wearing Keti Chkhikvadzeto. So chic!

Barack Obama was spotted at the UNC/Duke game in a Rag and Bone jacket with the number 44 on the sleeve. Fresh!

Meagan Good wore Gretel Zanoti to the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event in LA. Cute!

From our Bomb Accessories, we decided to take it back to the early 2000s with the Baby Phat flip phone! Who misses these?

Chloe and Halle were in attendance at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood event in Maison Armine Ohanyan, styled by Zerina Akers. Haute!

What’s your favorite look?