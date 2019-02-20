Top 6 Looks of the Day 2/20/18: Beyoncé in Peter Pilotto, Jorja Smith in 16Arlington, Khloé Kardashian in Pretty Little Thing and More!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

It’s that time for today’s instalment of Top 6 Looks of the Day. Today, we take a look across the pond to see what’s kicking in London for their answer to the Grammy’s – The Brit Awards. Closer to home, we witness looks from a fashion brands office party and another awards show. Make sure you don’t miss out, visit @FashionBombDaily to see all the best celebrity and fashion world looks as they happen.

This sunset inspired Saks Potts coat has been dominating the streets this fashion month. The brand, hailing from Copenhagen, has gained the attention of bloggers everywhere for their now iconic fur trimmed coats.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Beyoncé and Jay-Z accepted their Brit Award for Best International Group via video message featuring a gorgeous (and unexpected) portrait of Meghan Markle. Beyoncé wore a blazer and flare pant combo from Peter Pilotto SS19 collection.

British songstress Jorja Smith attended the Brit Awards in a sequinned, feather trimmed 16Arlington dress. Hot! Or Hmm…?

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Golden girl Halle Berry wore a stunning appliqué dress by Sebastian Gunawan to Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Online clothing store Pretty Little Thing launched their LA office with a star studded opening party. Khloé Kardashian was attendance rocking leather pants and black jumper emblazoned with the brands’ name.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Kelly Rowland wore a relaxed striped Keti Chkhivadze 2 piece suit on the ‘gram. Would you wear it?

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Which was your favorite look of the day? Let us know in the comments below