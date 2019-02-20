Top 6 Looks of the Day 2/20/18: Beyoncé in Peter Pilotto, Jorja Smith in 16Arlington, Khloé Kardashian in Pretty Little Thing and More!

Beyonce_Jay_z_Brit_awards_2019_in_Peter_Pilotto

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

It’s that time for today’s instalment of Top 6 Looks of the Day. Today, we take a look across the pond to see what’s kicking in London for their answer to the Grammy’s – The Brit Awards. Closer to home, we witness looks from a fashion brands office party and another awards show. Make sure you don’t miss out, visit @FashionBombDaily to see all the best celebrity and fashion world looks as they happen.

This sunset inspired Saks Potts coat has been dominating the streets this fashion month. The brand, hailing from Copenhagen, has gained the attention of bloggers everywhere for their now iconic fur trimmed coats.

Saks_Potts_Red_Orange_Yellow_Coat
Image: Instagram/@davidnyanzi

 

Beyoncé and Jay-Z accepted their Brit Award for Best International Group via video message featuring a gorgeous (and unexpected) portrait of Meghan Markle. Beyoncé wore a blazer and flare pant combo from Peter Pilotto SS19 collection.

Beyonce_Jay_z_Brit_awards_2019_in_Peter_Pilotto
Image: Instagram/Reproduction

British songstress Jorja Smith attended the Brit Awards in a sequinned, feather trimmed 16Arlington dress. Hot! Or Hmm…?

Jorja_Smith_16Arlington_Dress_Brit_Awards_2019
Image: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

 

Golden girl Halle Berry wore a stunning appliqué dress by Sebastian Gunawan to Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Halle_Berry_Sebastian_gunawan_Costume_Designers_guild_Awards_2019
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for CDGA

 

Online clothing store Pretty Little Thing launched their LA office with a star studded opening party. Khloé Kardashian was attendance rocking leather pants and black jumper emblazoned with the brands’ name.

Khloe_Kardashian_Pretty_little_thing
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

 

Kelly Rowland wore a relaxed striped Keti Chkhivadze 2 piece suit on the ‘gram. Would you wear it?

Kelly_Rowland_striped_Keti_Chkhivadze
Image: Instagram/Reproduction

 

Which was your favorite look of the day? Let us know in the comments below

