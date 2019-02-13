Top 6 Looks of the Day 2/13/19 : Lil Kim in The Blonds, Gabrielle Union in Fe Noel, Lauren London in Nichole Lynel and more!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Happy Humpday Bombshells and Bombers! It’s mid week (and the halfway point of New York Fashion Week) but style never sleeps. Today’s instalment of ‘Top 6 Looks of the Day’ covers TV appearances, catwalks, premiere’s and parties. To be the first to see the chicest, hottest outfits and celebrity style be sure to check out @FashionBombDaily and hit that ‘Follow’ button.

Jennifer Lopez stopped by the Ellen show in sexy cut out Zimmermann dress and Casadei pumps, styled by Rob Zangardi.

Lil Kim performed at The Blonds New York Fashion Week Fall ’19 catwalk in this show-stopping shimmering catsuit.

Fashion Bomb Daily favorite Gabrielle Union recently rocked a unique print Fe Noel ‘Cubist’ ensemble in on-trend earthy, natural tones.

Fashion Bomb Men posted Michael B Jordan chillin’ with Drake in a colorful Givenchy jumper.

Lauren London and beau Nipsey Hussle attended the Ciroc post Grammys party. Lauren glistens in custom Nichole Lynel fringe dress.

Mary J Blige wore her current favorite go-to red carpet designers, Ralph & Russo, to The Umbrella Academy LA premiere. This bright orange, grecian goddess look was styled by Wayman and Micah.

As always, we would love to know your thoughts. Which look is your favorite?