Top 6 Looks of the Day 2/13/19 : Lil Kim in The Blonds, Gabrielle Union in Fe Noel, Lauren London in Nichole Lynel and more!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Happy Humpday Bombshells and Bombers! It’s mid week (and the halfway point of New York Fashion Week) but style never sleeps. Today’s instalment of ‘Top 6 Looks of the Day’ covers TV appearances, catwalks, premiere’s and parties. To be the first to see the chicest, hottest outfits and celebrity style be sure to check out @FashionBombDaily and hit that ‘Follow’ button.

Jennifer Lopez stopped by the Ellen show in sexy cut out Zimmermann dress and Casadei pumps, styled by Rob Zangardi.

Jennifer_Lopez_in_Zimmerman

 

Lil Kim performed at The Blonds New York Fashion Week Fall ’19 catwalk in this show-stopping shimmering catsuit.

Image: @jp_rand

 

Fashion Bomb Daily favorite Gabrielle Union recently rocked a unique print Fe Noel ‘Cubist’ ensemble in on-trend earthy, natural tones.

Gabrielle_Union_Wade_in_Fe_Noel
Image: @rennyvasquez

Fashion Bomb Men posted Michael B Jordan chillin’ with Drake in a colorful Givenchy jumper.

Michael_B_Jordan_in_Givenchy
Image: ImageCollect

 

Lauren London and beau Nipsey Hussle attended the Ciroc post Grammys party. Lauren glistens in custom Nichole Lynel fringe dress.

Lauren_London_in_Nichole_Lynel_Ciroc_Party
Image: @kodaklens

 

Mary J Blige wore her current favorite go-to red carpet designers, Ralph & Russo, to The Umbrella Academy LA premiere. This bright orange, grecian goddess look was styled by Wayman and Micah.

Mary_J_Blige_in_Ralph_and_Russo
Image: ImageCollect

 

As always, we would love to know your thoughts. Which look is your favorite?

