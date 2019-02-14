Top 6 Looks Of The Day 2/13/19: Beyoncé in Enagancio, Eva Marcille in BRIMS, Chloe and Halle in Mugler, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Valentine’s Day, Bombers and Bombshells! Today’s looks will make you have heart eyes as you simply can’t help falling in love with them. Judging from our feed, you all showed lots of love to today’s looks and your likes determined today’s Top 6 Looks Of The Day! If you can’t help but get heart eyes over these looks, you can now shop them and get the same look as your favorite celebrity!

Shot by @vizualape

Fashion Bomb Daily’s very own EIC, Claire Sulmers, closed out NYFW in bomb sweater by @shopxiic!

Get a similar look here:

Instagram/Reproduction

Eva Marcille was spotted rocking a “Crown Blanco” hat by BRIMS.

Instagram

Beyoncé was seen in an Ankara printed suit and hat by Engancio, styled by Zerina Akers.

Instagram/Reproduction

From our Bomb Accessories, Dolce and Gabbana now has their own version of the monogrammed heels with a matching bag!

Get these bomb accessories here:

Instagram/Reproduction

Chloe and Halle were seen in Mugler, styled by Zerina Akers! Bomb!

Get the look:

Instagram/Reproduction

A chic look from Chic Couture was a particular favorite today! Thoughts?

Get the look here.

Feeling the looks? Let us know your thoughts!

