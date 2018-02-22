Top 5 Spring 2018 Trends (What They Are and How To Wear Them): Windbreakers, Bright Colors, Tulle, and More!

Spring is in the air! Okay, not quite (depending on what part of the world you’re in)…but the trends are definitely floating around the fashion atmosphere. From windbreaker jackets to popping colors, Spring 2018 is looking kind of exciting and vibrant for us style lovers. Without further ado, let’s delve into the top five spring 2018 trends and how to rock them.

Windbreakers

When the P. Diddy and Mase music video era went out the door you probably assumed their colorful anorak jackets left too, right? Wrong! The casual, 90’s staple made its return on many spring 2018 runways, and fashion lovers and celebrities are definitely embracing it.

As seen on the Public School Spring 2018 runway:

How to wear it:

It’s always a smart move to abide by the rules of Rihanna’s style book. Take a fashion risk and wear your windbreaker as a dress like the Bad Gal did in this Fenty Puma jacket. If your windbreaker isn’t long enough, throw some cut-off shorts or distressed denim underneath and pair it with your most fierce booties.

Tulle

Twirl, and twirl! Tulle is back on the fashion map, and it’s not just the puffy skirts that are being worn. For this spring season, the flouncy material is showing up on gowns, skirts, and even tops as seen on the runway for Jason Wu‘s Spring 2018 presentation.

How to wear it:

How precious is this tulle, Prada gown on Yara Shahidi?! Instead of the usual short, tulle skirt – wear it subtly on a gown or over some jeans for your next soiree.

Popping Colors

Neutral colors? Where they do that at? This Spring, it will be all about bright colors. Grab those hot pinks, electric yellows, and bold orange colors from the back of your closet and be prepared to rock them all season long.

As seen on the Jeremy Scott Spring 2018 runway:

How to wear it:

Mix and match your colors! Pair your bright hues with other bold colors like Kelly Rowland did in this Off White dress and red, ankle-strap Ade Samuel heels.

Mixed Prints

Clashing prints is they way to go for this spring season. This trend has been around for a few years, and it’s transcending through the fashion times. Instead of mixing vertical and horizontal stripes, throw on a floral print with an Aztec print.

As seen on the Mary Katrantzou Spring 2018 runway:

How to wear it:

When mixing prints first became a trend, there was an art to executing it. This Spring, mixing prints has become an adventure and almost anything goes! Tracee Ellis Ross shows us how it works in her Duro Olowu ensemble.

Sheer Textures

Let it all hang out….literally. Gone are the days where our undergarments are hidden. Exposing it all through sheer tops or dresses is the new conservative for Spring 2018.

As seen on the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2018 runway:

How to wear it:

If you’re in doubt about showing too much skin with the sheer trend, pick an ensemble boasts embroidery like Kerry Washington did in this standout Dolce & Gabbana gown. It covers the main parts while at the same showing just enough skin.

There you have it — five fashion trends you can add to your wardrobe this Spring. Which will you be trying?