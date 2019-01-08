Top 5 Looks Of The Day: Beyonce in Peter Pilotto, Regina King in Michael Kors, Sandra Oh in Stella McCartney, and MORE!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Happy Tuesday, Fashion Bombers and Bombshells! Some of us are coming back from school breaks and time off from work for the holidays, so that means missing out on Fashion Bomb Daily posts. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our most popular looks from today! For all the looks from today, be sure to check out our Instagram. Let’s take a look of our top 5 look from today below:

Beyonce was out and about today at Target in a Peter Pilotto SS19 RTW Jumpsuit. Super chic!

Regina King was spotted in a Michael Kors dress for the 2019 NYFCC Awards.

Sandra Oh wearing a Stella McCartney gown to the 2019 Golden Globes

RHOA star, Nene Leakes, and South African media personality, Bonang Matheba, were both spotted in an Emilio Pucci set. Who wore it best?

Representing for @fashionbombkids, the adorable Royalty Brown smiled bright in a $1,873 Gucci Girls “GG” Velvet Coat in Green with Faux fur!

Which are your faves from our Top 5? Let us know in the comments below!