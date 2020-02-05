Top 4 Fashion Trends to Forget in 2020

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and with it, we should say goodbye to some of the fashion trends that were all over the world in the past few years. I can’t say I’m sad to see some of these finally fading away, especially since I’ve lived through the 1990s and got to experience them “first hand”. They weren’t flattering then, and most certainly aren’t flattering now, almost three decades later.

Without further introductions, here is what you should toss from your last year’s wardrobe, along with all the pictures in which you were caught wearing these items. Trust me, it’s better to invest in timeless wardrobe pieces instead of looking through your Instagram feed a few years from now and asking yourself: “What in the world was I thinking?”



1. Bomber jackets

For the past few years, bomber jackets were seen on all celebrities, style icons, and Instagram fashionistas. They were worn with anything from high heels and midi bodycon dresses to jeans, crop tops, and flats.

And, as fun as they were, it’s high time you said goodbye to them. Perhaps you shouldn’t throw them away just yet but you should put them in the back of your closet and keep them there until it’s their era to shine again. Or you could donate to someone else and have them wonder whether they’re comfortable wearing stuff that’ll turn heads, and not for all the right reasons.



2. Hipster glasses

Some trends are better left in the past, where they belong. Remember the days when Coolio’s “Gangsta Paradise” was all over the radio and everyone was into those small sunglasses that barely covered your eyeballs? Exactly. These should be fun or embarrassing moments from your adolescence rather than a fashion trend everyone was blindly following in 2018 and 2019.

The good news is you can put those sunglasses away for good and switch back to regular-size ones to protect you from the harmful effects of sun rays. The only time you should be ever caught again wearing minuscule glasses is if you throw an 80s themed party where you can exhibit fashion’s weirdest moments.



3. Cropped flared jeans

Another trend from the 60s revived throughout the 80s and the beginning of the 90s, cropped flared jeans are nothing but flattering. Sure, they are comfortable but, unless you’re 5’9 and 120 pounds, you can forget about them.

They look remotely cool with high-heeled booties and some fitted tops to balance the proportions but other than that, they are almost impossible to style and look good on you. Besides, the cropped shape will optically cut your legs, making them even smaller and fatter. So, no!

The good news is that you can still invest in loose jeans as they will continue to be in style, alongside the always-popular skinny ones. You can pair them with anything, including some old sneakers and a rock t-shirt and channel a teenage, rebellious version of Avril Lavigne only this time on a scooter for adults and not a skateboard.



4. Waist bags or fanny packs

The only reason why fanny packs were trending again was that they are practical at concerts and festivals. They are big enough to carry all your essentials – phone, keys, money, and lipstick while providing maximum freedom of movement.

It’s just so much easier to put your hands up in the air at Coachella when you don’t have to worry about your purse. However, as handy as they might have been, their era is (thankfully) coming to an end. Shoulder bags are back in and they’re as versatile as the fanny packs without that weird “dad” retro vibe.