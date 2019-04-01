Top 10 Looks At the NAACP Image Awards From Beyoncé in Balmain, Lupita Nyong’o in Giambattista Valli, Marsai Martin in Georges Hobeika, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Saturdays are for the stars and this Saturday was surely star-filled. On Saturday, we witnessed the commencement of the 2019 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards which honors the advancement and achievements of people of color in areas such as music, cinema, and literature. Winners included Black-ish, Black Panther, and Beyoncé as entertainer of the year. Congresswoman Maxine Waters was also honored with the NAACP Chairman’s award where she delivered a standing ovation speech about rising to where she is now.

Not to mention, award shows always bring out the best looks on the red carpet! The stars were out and dripping in designer from head to toe, heating things up on the red carpet in Hollywood. With so many bombs looks, we rounded up the night’s 10 best celebrity looks!

Beyoncé wore Balmain SS19 Couture alongside her husband Jay-Z at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, styled by Zerina Akers.

Sanaa Lathan beamed on the red carpet in a Haney dress, vintage Donna Karan belt, and Jimmy Choo clutch topped with jewelry by Lana Jewelry and Larry Platt, styled by Monica Rose.

One of many stunning outfit changes from Marsai Martin! She wore Georges Hobeika on the red carpet of the NAACP Image Awards.

Lupita Nyong’o gave us classic vintage vibes with her Giambattista Valli FW16 look on the red carpet, styled by Micaela Erlanger.

Representing for the Fashion Bombers, Michael B. Jordan wore Burberry FW19 RTW on the red carpet, styled by Jason Rembert.

Adrienne Bailon grazed her staircase with a stunning look from Walter Collection for the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, styled by Grace Spann.

Chloe and Halle brightened up the red carpet with Sergio Hudson FW19 RTW ensembles, styled by Zerina Akers.

Letitia Wright kept it chic and wore Georges Chakra FW18 to the award ceremony.

Melanie Liburd showed off her assets in an Oscar de la Renta dress, styled by Dani and Emma.

Trevor Jackson kept it fresh and dapper in a Gray Scale velour tux, David Yurman lapel brooch and time piece, and Magnanni shoes on the red carpet of the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, styled by Apuje Kalu.

What are your thoughts on the looks, Bombers and Bombshells? Let us know in the comments!