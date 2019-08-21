Tommie Lee Was Looking Red Hot in These Fashion Nova Vinyl Pants

Tommie Lee has been heating up Instagram with her high and low fashion mixing where she’s been rocking Fashion Nova with her favorite designer brands. In a recent post, Tommie Lee rocked a red Givenchy tee with a pair of fiery red vinyl pants from Fashion Nova!
Tommie Lee was spotted in Fashion Nova’s “Late Night Texts” Vinyl Pants which are available in the black, pink, yellow, red, orange, white, and cognac. Don’t be fooled by their appearance. Fashion Nova’s customers gave these bad boys 5 stars stating that they were extremely comfortable, fit them like a glove, and even have a little stretch to them. Take your look to the next level for just $39.99 with Fashion Nova’s vinyl pants!