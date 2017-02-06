Superbowl 51 Style: Lady Gaga Wears Custom Atelier Versace Iridescent Jumpsuit, Embellished Gold Jacket, and Cropped Sculptural Jacket

Ok! I’m not much of a sports fan, but I’m from the A, and I was kinda peeved the Falcons couldn’t bring it home!
But honestly, who am I kidding? I was more into fashion while watching the game, and was plugged in to Lady Gaga’s Performance!


The songstress tapped Atelier Versace to create custom looks for her performance. She opened with an iridescent jumpsuit and matching embroidered boots…
to-perform-at-the-superbowl-51-lady-gaga-wears-custom-atelier-versace-iridescent-jumpsuit-embellished-gold-jacket-and-cropped-sculptural-jacket-0
She continued to kill the stage in a full embroidered gold jacket.
to-perform-at-the-superbowl-51-lady-gaga-wears-custom-atelier-versace-iridescent-jumpsuit-embellished-gold-jacket-and-cropped-sculptural-jacket-89
She closed her performance a pair of fully embroidered hot-pants and a cropped sculptural white jacket which mimicked the look of a football jersey with shoulder pads.
09-to-perform-at-the-superbowl-51-lady-gaga-wears-custom-atelier-versace-iridescent-jumpsuit-embellished-gold-jacket-and-cropped-sculptural-jacket
Work!
12-to-perform-at-the-superbowl-51-lady-gaga-wears-custom-atelier-versace-iridescent-jumpsuit-embellished-gold-jacket-and-cropped-sculptural-jacket
She certainly looked HOT!, but reviews of her performance were hmm…

What did you think?
Images: Getty

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

beyonce-instragrams-ratchet-earringsMelody Ehsani Collaborates With Karmaloop on “Ratchet” Doorknocker Earrings Lady Gaga Sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl 50 in a Gucci Red Sparkly Pants SuitLady Gaga Sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl 50 in a Gucci Red Pant Suit On the Scene Tom Ford’s Spring 2017 Fashion Show with Rita Ora, Naomi Campbell, Alicia Keys, and MoreOn the Scene: Tom Ford’s Fall 2016 Fashion Show with Rita Ora, Naomi Campbell, Alicia Keys, and More! On the Scene The Christian Dior Spring 2017 Fashion Show Front Row with Rihanna, Marjorie Harvey, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and More!On the Scene: The Christian Dior Spring 2017 Fashion Show Front Row with Rihanna, Marjorie Harvey, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and More! On the Scene- Swarovski's #BeBrilliant Campaign Event featuring Winnie Harlow in Laquan Smith, Chanel Iman in Versace and Karlie Kloss in Proenza Schouler!On the Scene: Swarovski’s #BeBrilliant Campaign Event featuring Winnie Harlow in Laquan Smith, Chanel Iman in Versace and Karlie Kloss in Proenza Schouler!

  • Instagram

    • Shares