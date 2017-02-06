Superbowl 51 Style: Lady Gaga Wears Custom Atelier Versace Iridescent Jumpsuit, Embellished Gold Jacket, and Cropped Sculptural Jacket

Ok! I’m not much of a sports fan, but I’m from the A, and I was kinda peeved the Falcons couldn’t bring it home!

But honestly, who am I kidding? I was more into fashion while watching the game, and was plugged in to Lady Gaga’s Performance!

The songstress tapped Atelier Versace to create custom looks for her performance. She opened with an iridescent jumpsuit and matching embroidered boots…



She continued to kill the stage in a full embroidered gold jacket.



She closed her performance a pair of fully embroidered hot-pants and a cropped sculptural white jacket which mimicked the look of a football jersey with shoulder pads.



Work!



She certainly looked HOT!, but reviews of her performance were hmm…



What did you think?

Images: Getty