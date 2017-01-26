Throwback Thursdays #TBT: The Style Evolution of New Edition

inside the press room at the 2008 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 23, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

SANTA MONICA, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Music group New Edition attends the 2004 Vibe Awards at Barker Hangar November 15, 2004 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** New Edition

New Edition The 14th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, California - 26.01.87 Featuring: New Edition Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 26 Jan 1987 Credit: Chris Connor / WENN

Today, we’re taking it back to jheri curls and high-top sneakers with high-top fades to match. To the one of the predecessors of the pop boy band craze. Before *NSync were synchronized, before New Kids On The Block, and before Boyz II Men, there was New Edition. Formed in the early 80’s, members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant sought the dream and eventually became successful with hits like “Candy Girl” and my personal favorite “Cool It Now.”

The group may have had its ups and downs, but their style was limitless and unmatched through it all. In true boy band form, they definitely had an affinity for matching outfits, decked out in sequins, bold colors and dizzying patterns.

But as the decades progressed, their styles matured. From hip-hop streetwear to pinstripe suits and velvet blazers, the men of New Edition these days are sharper than a tack.

More than thirty years, have passed and New Edition is still rocking stages across America. Not to mention, they have much to celebrate after recently being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Well deserved, no?

But the cherry on top has to be BET’s biopic miniseries chronicling New Edition’s rise to fame, starring R&B crooner Luke James AS Johnny Gill, Woody McClain as Bobby Brown, Elijah Kelly as Ricky Bell, Empire’s Bryshere Gray as Michael Bivins, Algee Smith as Ralph Tresvant, and Keith Powers as Ronnie DeVoe. Part 1 of the miniseries aired this past Tuesday, with tons of viewers tuning in.

Here’s to a group that paved the way for so many to follow. Though the journey for these men may have been riddled with tumult, they rose above it and remain friends to this day.

For more, peruse our gallery above.

What say you to this week’s pick? Will you be watching BET’s New Edition biopic miniseries?