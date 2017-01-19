Throwback Thursday #TBT: The Style Evolution of Malia and Sasha Obama

L-R : Princess Lalla Hasna, a guest, Malia and Sasha Obama, US First Lady Michelle Obama, Princesses Lalla Salma, Lalla Meryem, and Lalla Asmaa attend an iftar dinner (ramadan meal) offered by Morocco's King in Marrakesh, on June 28, 2016. The iftar was also attended by American actress Meryl Streep and Indian actress Freida Pinto, who were also attending event of the US initiative "Let Girls Learn," launched in 2015 and supported by Michelle Obama, that seeks to help more than 62 million girls around the world -half of them are adolescent- go to school. Photo by Balkis Press/Sipa USA

US First Daughter Malia Obama arrives at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 15, 2012 to leave for Chicago. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/GettyImages)

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 06: Sasha Obama, First lady Michelle Obama, and Malia Obama walk on stage to join Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. President Barack Obama after accepting the nomination during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at Time Warner Cable Arena on September 6, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The DNC, which concludes today, nominated U.S. President Barack Obama as the Democratic presidential candidate. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Sasha (L) and Malia (R), the daughters of US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, make their way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on August 30, 2014. Obama is returning to Westchester County, New York to attend the wedding of his personal chef Sam Kass. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Michelle Obama visits and exhibition at Prado museum in Madrid together with her daughters Malia and Sasha. Pics taken June 30th.

Michelle Obama visits and exhibition at Prado museum in Madrid together with her daughters Malia and Sasha. Pics taken June 30th.

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, sit for a family portrait in the Oval Office, Dec. 11, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) This official White House photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not be used in commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 27: Sasha Obama, 12, participates in the pardoning the 2013 National Thanksgiving Turkey, "Popcorn" with her father U.S. President Barack Obama on the North Portico of the White House November 27, 2013 in Washington, DC. A 38-pound, full-grown Broad Breasted White domesticated turkey, "Popcorn" and its alternate "Caramel" will be sent to live at Mount Vernon, the estate and home of George Washington. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Malia and Sasha Obama attend an event marking the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 2015. US President Barack Obama rallied a new generation of Americans to the spirit of the civil rights struggle, warning their march for freedom "is not yet finished." In a forceful speech in Selma, Alabama on the 50th anniversary of the brutal repression of a peaceful protest, America's first black president denounced new attempts to restrict voting rights. AFP PHOTO/ SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: (L-R) First lady Michelle Obama, daughter Sasha Obama and U.S. President Barack Obama attend the Marine Barracks Evening Parade on June 27, 2014 in Washington, DC. The Marine Barracks Evening Parade is a tradition held in Washington and is in it's 57th year. (Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 20: U.S President Barack Obama (L) hugs the first lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) as daughters Malia (3rd L) and Sasha(2nd R) and U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts look on after taking the oath of office in the Blue Room of the White House January 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. Obama and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden were officially sworn in a day before the ceremonial inaugural swearing-in. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

For many of us, time can be quite an opposing force. In this instance, there isn’t much of a difference. Time to usher in someone new (and arguably unfit) to run a nation, and time to say goodbye to former President and former First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama. But saying goodbye doesn’t lend room for forgetting such amazing and inspiring people. Their legacy lives on, especially to their daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.

The pair have grown up before our very eyes over the last eight years, but were seemingly stylish little tots during daddy’s days in Senate.

Walking in the footsteps of mom, Michelle, Malia and Sasha were often photographed in very preppy styles. Dainty printed dresses in bold colors by Tracey Reese, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, you name it.

And of course, how can you not ogle their cute coats? Bright and full of pop in blues and pinks, they added a bit of personality to their wares as they got older.

While they both still adore knee-length dresses, during their down time, they love to keep things casual. A T-shirt, jeans, and a pair of flats do the trick for a relaxed vibe.

Since they’re old enough to dine and converse with celebs and dignitaries, they’ve been pulling out all the stops. How many teen girls can say they’ve worn Naeem Khan to a state dinner?

Not many I’m guessing.

I think we can all agree they’ve grown into stunning young ladies. Malia’s heading to Harvard soon, and Sasha’s still in high school. Who knows what’s in store for them?

We just hope they’re ready to embark on journeys that may lead into them establishing their own legacies like their parents.

For more style moments of Malia and Sasha Obama, take a peek through our gallery above.

What say you to this week’s throwback?