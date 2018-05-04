The Hottest Looks from VH1’s ‘Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms’ Red Carpet with Lala Anthony in Redemption, , and More!

Mother’s Day is around the corner and VH1 kicked off the special holiday with their 3rd Annual ‘Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms’ event in LA. Celebs hit the red carpet with their moms and their children by the side in Mother’s Day spirit. Here were some of the hottest looks on the carpet:

Co-host, Lala Anthony stunned in a plunging neckline Redemption dress with a draped waist tie. She is working this new hairdo

Neyo kept it dapper in a red tux and his signature fedora hat.



Too precious! Jhene Aiko was joined on the carpet with her daughter, Namiko. Jhene wore a colorful floral one shoulder dress, and her adorable mini me was all smiles in a gingham dress and a metallic puff sleeve jacket. The mommy/daughter duo even performed together on stage, see the emotional video on @FashionBombKids.

Diddy and his mom were also on the scene! Diddy was debonair as usual in a pale pink suit accompanied by his mom draped in all white.

Teyana Taylor kept it comfortable, yet chic in a cropped tuxedo jacket, patent leather pants, and Balenciaga trainer sneakers. She wore a bold red lip to add a pop to the black and white look.

Last, but not least Colin Kapernick was all smiles on the carpet with his mom in a silk embellished jacket. His mom looked beautiful in an all white ensemble.

Be sure to catch the special on VH1 on Monday, May 7th at 9/8c. Thoughts on these looks?