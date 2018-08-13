The Hottest Looks From The 2018 Teen Choice Awards: Normani in Tommy Hilfiger, Nick Cannon in Gucci, Storm Reid in Coach, and More!

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards kicked off in Los Angeles this past Sunday and the teen stars (and some older stars) brought the heat to the carpet. Get into some of the hottest looks of the night below:

Normani kept it cute in a Tommy Hilfiger ensemble. You can never go wrong with a high slit skirt on the carpet, she definitely made a statement in the plaid print. I would’ve loved to see a different hairstyle, but she still looked bomb!

Chloe Moretz wore a Louis Vuitton ensemble from their Resort 2019 collection. The logo cuffs on the blazer are so cute!

The host of the night, Nick Cannon went for a bold look draped in Gucci. Not only did he wear a colorful tiger printed tracksuit by the brand, but he also rocked a matching head scarf and shades. Hot! Or Hmm…? Storm Reid always looks so cute on carpets! She wore a flirty printed Coach dress and booties.

Bebe Rex is known to turn heads with her looks, this one was no different. She struck a pose on the carpet donning a bubble gum pink LaRoxx suit accessorized with a crystal bra by August Getty Atelier.

Khalid was all smiles on the carpet looking dapper. He opted for a Fendi look–a classic trench and striped tuxedo pants with the logo adorned on the sides. Dressed like a true bomber!

Who wore your favorite look?