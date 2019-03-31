The Chanel Pharrell Williams Urban Capsule Collection debuts in Seoul, South Korea with a Private Concert

By Najaah Cooper (@luvnaj)

Pharrell Williams has been keeping busy. The entertainer released his collection and partnership with iconic fashion house Chanel over the weekend. The Urban Capsule Collection was revealed to a private audience in Seoul, South Korea where Pharell performed, and special guests Jennie Kim, Soo Joo Park, and Irene Kim performed as well.

Chanel quotes “An Urban Capsule Collection highlighting Pharrell Williams’ longterm relationship with the house…”. The pieces from the collection include oversized monogrammed hoodies, embellished tees, and fun, brightly colored loafers and sneakers.

The Urban Capsule Collection is available in Chanel’s Seoul, South Korea boutique and will be available in select boutiques worldwide beginning April 4th and on Chanel’s website. Are you going to treat yourself and splurge to some of the items of the collection?