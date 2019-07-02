THE BROKE MAN’S GUIDE TO A MORE STYLISH WARDROBE

Plenty of men believe that fashion is for the wealthy and as such miss out on the wonderful world of style. In fact, just wearing the right piece of clothing can boost your self-confidence and brighten your day.



Like the old adage goes, “When you look good, you feel good.” This is precisely why fashion is so important.



When everything seems to be outside of your control, throwing a good outfit on and looking your best might give you that much-needed confidence to face the world.

However, you might be wondering how do I look good on a budget? Fear not; we have got you covered with our handy tips and tricks which you can use to look and feel amazing all day, every day.

Start Caring about Style and Educate Yourself!

The journey to becoming a stylish man begins with knowing what you want so you can pick up the right clothes for you. However, every individual has a unique style, and only through research, you can begin to understand your own personal style. Fortunately, thanks to widely-available modern media forms, finding inspiration is not difficult at all.

Some easy ways to get your creative juices flowing are:

Read men’s fashion blogs with content that you can connect with. In this way, you can draw ideas from the experiences of someone who was or is in a similar situation to you. Faveable has tons of great articles about men’s fashion that serve as helpful guides for beginners.

Reading books and magazines is a great idea if you want to do a more in-depth study on fashion and if you are hell-bent on getting this fashion thing right. Magazines are much more engaging to read, and the pictures might be more effective in helping you get closer to discovering your personal style. Try listening to audiobooks or podcasts if you are pressed for time.

Try taking classes or attend a seminar on fashion, so you can directly get tips and information from professionals.

Stop Hoarding and Buying What You Don’t Need!

We can understand the irresistible allure of a sale tag on a shop front but splurging on sale items is a habit that you have to curb if you want to level up on your quest to be more fashionable. Furthermore, your wardrobe probably has its fair share of bad choices, which will never see the light of day. Get rid of these today, and invest in quality pieces.

Here are some smarter ways to make your fashion purchases:



Instead of spending money on a sale, save the cash and stock up for a better quality and more useful piece of clothing.

Buy the basics first. Have at least one suit: a jacket and pants of the same fabric. This is for more formal occasions. Invest in an oxford shirt, a white shirt, a pair of jeans, etc. These basic items can be mixed and matched to form whole new outfits.

Look for Sales

You spot a really nice shirt at a storefront, but your heart drops when you see the price tag. We have all been there. Fortunately, there are still ways you can possess that cool shirt without paying the full price, but you need to be patient.

Here are some ways to know your favorite clothing store has an upcoming sale:



If the store has a webpage, sign up for newsletters to stay updated on discounts and special offers.

Talk to shop employees. Specify what you are looking for, and ask them for help and information. In this way, they can contact you when there’s a sale or an out-of-stock item comes back in stock again.

The end of a season is always accompanied by a sale so always keep your eyes open.

Thrift shops are fashion treasure troves where you can find great quality pieces at minimum prices. Be sure to check there as well.

Learn to Make Minor Alterations

Sometimes the clothing you buy from a shop won’t be an exact fit. Moreover, tailoring clothes to fit is very expensive. This is why every man requires basic knowledge of making minor alterations. Clothes look infinitely better when they fit your body.

Some basic alterations you should be able to do is sew buttons on, hem pant legs, and dart a shirt for a better fit. A simple YouTube search will teach you how to do these.

Learn to Color Coordinate

Can green go with purple? Red with black? These are questions best left to veteran fashion lovers. For beginners, it’s best to go with different shades of the same color. Wearing clothing in this way is called tonal dressing. For example, you can wear a cedar wool sweater with an umber trench coat for a stylish winter look.

Press Your Clothes

Creases can completely ruin the beauty of a well put together outfit. Hence, it is extremely important that you iron out your clothes before you step out into the world. Don’t forget to spray on some water on your clothing piece to make ironing easier for you.

Layer Pieces for a More Stylish Outcome

As we have mentioned before, buying the basics is precisely important because it allows you to layer clothing to create completely different outfits. You can wear a simple white T-shirt with jeans and then layer on a denim jacket for a casual, stylish look. You can also wear a plain T-shirt under a wool sweater then layer it with a trench coat. There so many ways to mix and match.

Get Some Shoe Shine

You might think it’s okay to leave the house with muddy shoes. After all who has the time to look down at somebody’s shoes? You would be wrong. People you interact with will look even if it’s a passing glance. Moreover, the mark of a stylish man is that he always keeps his shoes clean and shining.

Invest in some shoe polish. Use a damp cloth to remove dirt and a dry one to soak up any remaining moisture then apply the polish for added shine and longer wear.

Tuck in Your Shirt

Tucking in your shirt is extremely attractive as it divides your body into two neat sections, thus making you look taller. Always wear shirts long enough to stay tucked in or else it might make you look older instead.



Conclusion

Although following these tips will undoubtedly help you, the most important thing you should do is stay motivated. This is the only thing that will help you persevere on your style journey. The world of fashion can be confusing at first, but never forget why you started this. It could be for change, for confidence, or other reasons. Moreover, if you continue to persist, your handwork will eventually show. You will become more confident, happier, and closer to being the best you.