The Bomb Life: Our Vision Board Brunch on Martin Luther King Day

Happy Tuesday!

Yesterday, I hosted Fashion Bomb Daily’s very first Vision Board Brunch on a beautiful rooftop in Manhattan!



Bombshells got together to eat food by Chef Sam, drink Belaire Mimosas, and dream!



Vision Boarding is all about flipping through magazines and finding images and phrases that align with your goals. A lot of times you might not be sure what you want! Taking the time to write down or visualize what you want out of life makes you more specific about your needs and also gets your mind marinating on how you are going to accomplish them.



Despite the cold temperatures, Bombshells came out in style! Take a look:



Bombshell Amanda Finesse worked a Gucci sweatshirt with Diane von Furstenberg Printed Pants.



Stylist Kelsey Ashley was glam personified in a floor sweeping fur coat, onesie, and Balenciaga sneakers.



This is how you slay in Houndstooth and white pumps! Bomb!



This artiste paired a caped look with a YSL bag.



This Bombshell exuded casual glam in a t-shirt and olive hued pants.



I was all about Camilla Barungi’s floral dress and blue sneakers.



Black on black is always chic.



The fashion industry hopeful was stylish in a leopard top and black pants.



Sequins and stripes are always a good idea!



Busie Matsiko wore a red blazer and black pants.



This fitness guru also bet on red and black.



My co-host Meriem Romeo looked flirty in a floral cocktail dress.



As for me, I kept it casual in Rayar bell bottom Jeans, our new NYFW t-shirts, a Bomb Necklace from Cherneal Altovise, and my favorite: a Balmain blazer.

It was a fun time!











Our events are going to be poppin all year! Our next stop is Memphis, Tennessee on March 23rd, get your tickets at CWCMemphis.eventbrite.com. And if you’d like us to bring our event series to your town, leave a comment below!

What did you think of the style at our Vision Board Brunch?



Images: Prince da Photographer