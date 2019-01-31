The Bomb Life Fashion Discussion: Do You Go For Style or Comfort at the Airport?

I just flew back from sunny LA to cold New York! For the almost 5 hour flight, I opted for a chic and comfortable look from House of CB comprised of their Mckenzie Oatmeal Ribbed top and pants and Bear “Blush” faux sherpa coat:



I completed with Gucci oversized frames from Eyechic Philly–it just so happens my Calpak carry on matched my coat, so I got an unassuming man in the middle of a meal and movie in the terminal to snap the above pic and voila.

Because I own a fashion brand, and have run into readers and past/future business partners alike in the airport, I always try to dress the part. In the past, I have worn heels, boots, and all sorts of nonsense, but my feet swell, so I decided that it will always be about sneakers and just something easy.

Of course, we’ve all seen a range of outfit options at the airport, from those who go for super comfort (think pajamas, blankets, bonnets, and pillows):



To stylish…





To looks that strike a nice balance:





Where do you fall when it comes to your airport look? Style? Comfort? Or a little bit of both?