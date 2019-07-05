The Bomb Life: Claire Sulmers at Essence Fest at Gucci Changemakers with June Ambrose & Bevy Smith + 4th of July with Angela Yee and more!

Captured w/ June Ambrose and Bevy Smith

Held from Thursday July 4th to Sunday July 8th, Essence has kicked off their Annual Essence Festival in sizzling hot New Orleans, LA for 2019! So of course our very own Editor-In-Chief Claire Sulmers had to strut through with proper representation. Let’s talk about the looks served!



Captured w/ Antoine Phillips and Kimberly Blackwell

For the start of festivities, Claire attended Essence Fest @HumanityofConnection kick off party sponsored by Gucci, and mingled with fellow fashion pioneers June Ambrose, Bevy Smith, Antoine Phillips and Kimberly Blackwell in a custom suit by Painted Swagg. The beaming bright yellow ‘Sulmers’ suit from Painted Swagg’s ‘Aponte’ Collection, gave her a chic look with major sophistication for such an occasion. Although this custom look can only be pulled off by a lovely customer like no other, find a similar look here and here, Bombshells!



For look two worn at the #HumanityofConnection’s 4th of July event, Claire connected with friends while serving us a much more subtle moment. What an effortless look!

Photography by: Patrick Melon

Well known for their trendy athleisure attire, she still managed to spoof up her Champion ‘fit with modish bedazzled accents, made by Silent Rebel Clothing , and stunning jewelry by Rory Rockmore. Talk about bomb! But we honestly can’t expect anything less. Find a few signature champion pieces for a steal, bombers and bombshells, to get the look. Stay tuned for more exciting moments from the 2019 Essence Festival!



Captured w/ Jay McClain

Captured w/ Angela Yee, Miss Diddy, and Ingrid Best

Captured w/ Ms. Funky Dineva

Captured w/ Lisa Price

Captured w/ Goo Goo Atkins

Photography by: Summer Chamberlin / Patrick Melon