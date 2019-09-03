Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her Cozy Street Style in Fashion Bomb Daily Shop’s “Vampire in Brooklyn” Tee

Musical artist and dancer, Teyana Taylor, is known for having a cozy, laidback style outside of her captivating performances. She was recently spotted in a Fashion Bomb Daily Shop tee!
The “Vampire in Brooklyn” tee is the newest addition to Fashion Bomb Daily Shop’s growing selections of graphic tees! It is available for $39.99 and comes in sizes small to extra large. This tee can be dressed up with jeans and a pair of heels or down like Teyana Taylor has styled it!
Shop the “Vampire in Brooklyn” tee here.