Taina Williams Kept it Flirty in this White Fashion Nova Crop Top

For a simple look that’s still trendy but has flavor and subtle appeal, you honestly can’t go wrong with denim. Paired with a bomb top and sleek stilettos, it’s a staple for any Bombshell that’s so indecisive about finding what to wear (trust me, we’ve all been there). Or perhaps you’re pressed for time, but still need an outfit that works, is under budget and quickly put together.
Like mega Bombshell Taina Willaims, Fashion Nova has the kind of styles that you can pair easily with whatever. Rocking her dark denim jeans with Fashion Nova’s ‘Leave You Wanting More’ Crop Top, her look is simple and trendy. Available in black as well with modish details of pleats, puffy sleeve and a polyester texture this top will cost you $30, Bombshells. Find it here!