Summer Fashion Tips to Help You Look Cool, No Matter the Heat

Now that spring is here and summer is just around the corner, it’s a good time to go through your closet and freshen up your look for the warmer weather. If you want to up your fashion game this summer period, it’s important to find ways to look cool, no matter the heat.

This is easier said than done, though, when winter fashion is so much simpler to pull off than summer threads. To help you out, follow a few tips to stay stylish at all times, as the coming months progress.

Switch to Lighter Fabrics

Switch to lighter fabrics in the heat, so you don’t sweat too profusely and ruin your look. Many guys sweat a lot in summer because they’re wearing clothing that doesn’t allow the skin to “breathe.” Avoid this situation by choosing lightweight fabrics that provide better air circulation. Steer clear of synthetic fabrics.

Linen clothing and garments made from tropical weight wool (lighter, moisture-wicking, odor- and wrinkle-resistant wool blends) work well for summer. The most popular choice, though, is cotton. Select clothes made from 100 percent cotton to keep you feeling cool, calm, and collected. Avoid rayon or polyester blends, as these aren’t breathable.

It pays to choose cotton types like seersucker, chambray, and madras. They’re light and high on the breathability scale. If you’re not sure about a piece of clothing, hold the garment a foot or more away from a light source and see if you can see through it. If you can’t, it’s one to avoid as likely won’t be lightweight enough for the summer months.

Add More Color

While black, gray, and other neutral tones are a mainstay in winter and look stylish and elegant, summer is the time to add more color to your wardrobe. Choose light, bright clothing that adds pep to your look. Do, however, take care not to overdo it; one look-at-me shade in your outfit is enough.

Apart from the fact that adding more color is appropriate for summer when the sun’s shining and you can get away with more fun, bold hues, light colors also help make you cooler. Dark shades absorb heat, whereas lighter clothes absorb less and won’t notch up your temperature so much.

If you haven’t worn color much over the years, test out a splash of a bright shade with a patterned short or a cool tee. If you have a pale complexion, you’ll typically look better in softer shades, whereas guys with a darker tan or skin tones can get away with brighter hues.

Invest in Your Shirt Selection

Many men have a closet full of t-shirts but not much else in the upper department to wear during the summer months. If you want to dress sharply, invest in your shirt selection. You still need to have some good quality tees, including some well-fitted, slimline, comfortable t-shirts in both plain, solid colors and patterns, but branch out into other options, too.

For example, make sure you have a chambray shirt in classic light blue (it looks like denim but is more breathable and moisture-wicking) or white or pale red or pink. Also, own a linen shirt, that’s absorbent, quick-drying, and perfect for a summer barbecue or party, and a short-sleeved Henley shirt with three to four buttons at the chest, which is a dressier take on a standard tee.

Invest in some well-fitting, quality polo shirts for men, too. Polos are comfortable like simple t-shirts, but because they have a collar and are made from a more solid material, they up the style factor and are handy when you need to wear something with a collar to enter a club or other venue. They’re also versatile and can take you from day to night with ease.

Choose the Right Shoes

Many guys take time to pick out fashionable shirts and pants for their summer outings, but let themselves down with their footwear choices. To ensure you stay looking stylish in the heat, it pays to own a few different shoe styles. This way, you’ll always have the right pairing for your outfits.

For example, consider stocking your wardrobe with summer-friendly shoe options such as penny or dress loafers, slip-on leather shoes, preppy boat shoes, some Birkenstocks or other dressier sandals, a pair of espadrilles, and some quality, minimalist white sneakers.

Designing a summer wardrobe may feel a little more challenging than a winter one, but you can have a lot of fun mixing and matching styles in the warmer months of the year. Wear clothing types you don’t get to at other times, and follow the tips above to stay looking cool, no matter how high the Fahrenheit might reach.