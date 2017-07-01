Summer 2017 Style Inspiration: 5 Fourth of July Inspired Outfit Ideas

It’s the Fourth of July weekend! Celebrate Independence Day with a few red, white, and blue outfit ideas.

Chic up an embroidered denim shirt with a pair of blue striped front tie shorts.

Complete the look with embellished satin pumps, a red leather top-handle tote, and navy blue round-frame sunglasses.



Jazz up a pair of distressed denim shorts with a red and white striped button down shirt.

Mix prints with a pair of cherry print platform sandals, a straw panama hat, red shoulder bag, and mirrored lens sunglasses.



For fancier Fourth of July festivities, opt for a white jumpsuit styled with silver ankle-strap sandals.

Add pops of navy blue with a quilted shoulder bag and silver jewelry.



Watch fireworks in a red and white striped t-shirt and denim overalls.

Dress up the look with crystal-embellished sneakers, a monogram canvas shoulder bag, a red fitted baseball cap, and aviator sunglasses.



Lastly, hit up a BBQ or two this weekend in a one-shoulder top paired with distressed denim shorts.

Keep it cool and casual with a pair of flat sandals, a red leather bucket bag, and oversized round-frame glittered sunglasses.



And there you have it for another round of stylish holiday looks. Wishing everyone a fabulous Fourth of July weekend!