Summer 2017 Style Inspiration: 5 Black Girls Rock Inspired Outfit Ideas

In celebration of Black Girls Rock! 2017 filming this weekend in NYC, we’ve curated 5 stylish outfit ideas supporting black women and all that is #BlackGirlMagic.

Opt for a monochromatic look in a “Melanin Poppin” black graphic tee paired with black and white striped wide-leg pants.

Add trendy details with a triangle duffle tote, cat-eye clear lens glasses, black ankle strap sandals, and a poppin pink lip.



Dress up a burgundy “Brown Sugar” bodysuit and ripped skinny jeans with a double-breasted blazer.

For the final touch, throw on a pair of leopard print pumps styled with a burgundy gold-chain shoulder bag and oversized square-frame sunglasses.



Style a June Ambrose “Role Model” tee with distressed denim shorts and an oversized black blazer.

Uplift the look in a pair of black ankle-lock sandals, a red chevron leather belt bag, chunky statement jewelry, and oversized rhinestone embellished sunglasses.



Opt for vibrant hues in a pink star print long-sleeve shirt and ivory wide-leg high-waist pants.

Complete the look with a mini pink shoulder bag, black studded sandals, round-frame sunglasses, and a stylish Eeni Edit “Boss Lady” phone case.



Lastly, keep it casual in a Served Fresh “Black Girl Magic” t-shirt and distressed baggy boyfriend jeans.

Rock the look in a pair of color-block sneakers, a monogram tote bag, and shield sunglasses.



What do you think of today’s Black Girls Rock! inspired looks? Be sure to tune into BET on Tuesday, August 22 and celebrate the #BlackGirlMagic.