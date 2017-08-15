Summer 2017 Style Inspiration: 4 Back-To-School Inspired Outfit Ideas

It’s Back-to-School time, the moment when you make your way back to campus and prepare to shine! While your focus is undoubtedly on the books, looking fly while walking to class never hurt anyone!

Head to school looking chic with these 4 Back-To-School Inspired Outfit Ideas:



Play with prints in a pair of geo print cigarette pants topped with a khaki military shirt. For the final touch add an embellished ballet flat, burgundy crossbody bag, and bicolor eyeglasses.



Style a printed tee with a distressed skinny jeans and striped cardigan.

Complete the look with low top sneakers, a leather backpack, and mirrored lens aviator sunglasses.



Rock a band tee with a distressed denim jacket and black skinny jeans.

Lace-up ballerina flats, black bucket bag, and mirrored shades.



Pair a slogan t-shirt and distressed high-waist denim shorts with an olive varsity jacket.

Add a pair of sneakers, a suede black crossbody bag, and oversized sunglasses .



That does it! Which look fits your fancy?