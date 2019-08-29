Stylist, Artist, and Industry Fixture Dapper Afrika Has Died

It is with sadness and heavy hearts we report the passing of Dapper Afrika, an industry fixture, stylist, and artist.

A self professed “Wardrobe Icon,” Dapper Afrika’s unique style sensibility was hard to miss at industry events like New York Fashion Week. His ensembles invariably mixed African prints with bold accessories like bracelets, necklaces, and hats.

More than his sartorial flair, Dapper Afrika will be remembered for his sweet spirit and positive energy. In an industry that can be cutthroat, Afrika was always kind. In a word full of conformists, he was one of a kind. He will be missed.

During his career he contributed several editorials to Fashion Bomb Daily, featuring Tweet, stylist Joiee Davis, and more. Please reflect upon his life and legacy through the photos below:

His family is accepting donations for this home going service. Contribute here.

See a performance below: