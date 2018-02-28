Stunner Rihanna Brings The Heat to The ‘Gram in a Gucci Pre-Fall ’18 Collection Ensemble

Bad Gal Riri posed for the ‘Gram draped in Gucci look from their Pre-Fall 2018 collection.



The two-piece set features monogramed jogger pants and a matching zipped sweater with the brand’s signature colors on the sleeves and red, blue, and white painted on the front. Of course, the fashionista threw in her own pizazz with a brown coat over her shoulders and dangling green earrings to match her open-toe shoes.

Readers loved the look! Comments on our Instagram read,”It isn’t fashion until Rihanna makes it fashion,” and “She makes it look so easy! Like other people can wear it too… but not quite.” Rih definitely has that power!

You feeling her look?