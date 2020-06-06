Start Them Young: 7 Essentials When Travelling With Your Young Ones

Traveling with your whole family is a memorable experience that kids will treasure forever, the fun in new places, interesting food, and lots of new experience is the perfect quality time for everyone. However, traveling with kids can be also a stressful time for you, long waiting time, packing, kids getting cranky and unpredictable schedules, these are just a few things that you’ll undergo. The good thing is we are here to help you, and we made this list to help you get a hassle-free trip with your little ones.

Don’t Rush and Allot Time Allowance

Rushing and not leaving a time allowance is a mix of chaos when you are traveling with young ones. Traveling with your whole family including kids will take longer than what you expect. This includes checking in the airport, queuing for anything, buying snacks and drinks, and even walking. You don’t want to miss your flight, the train schedule, or the appointment just because you took the time to unload bags or get your strollers through the security. When you have kids along for the trip, the usual schedule may take longer. Ensure that you will get to your destination early and leave plenty of time for things that may take longer.

Avoid Overpacking

When parents go on a trip with children, they have a tendency to pack everything that kids use at home. They try to keep the routine consistent and have everything they need which equates to bringing familiar items. Regrettably, this is a bad idea, because at the end of a long tiring day there is a big chance that you have to carry your kid. This is why you should avoid overpacking, instead, pack as little as possible. Carrying a heavy bag will just lead to you being frustrated, and body aches. You don’t need to carry toys and other stuff that your kids might need, if there are any missing things from your item, you can always buy them at your destination.

Invest in High-Quality Gear

Investing in high-quality gear doesn’t mean you need to spend thousands of dollars buying expensive strollers and bags for each one of your kids. When buying stuff, research, and check the quality so it can last longer. Experts from Mommyhood101 said that you don’t need to purchase the best and the most expensive kind of everything. Investing in high-quality gear means choosing a stroller that folds up smaller rather than buying a bulky one, and a comfortable carrier that you can carry your child all over the city and will not make your back hurt. Same as when bringing when choosing a travel car seat, choose the most secure one that will also be a little bit lighter. Check the items that you are purchasing and bringing on your trip and choose the ones that will make your life easier when traveling. You’ll appreciate the quality gear when it’s been a long day of traveling and the gear is a lifesaver for you. If it is easy to use, high quality, and will last a while then it’s a good investment.

Let Kids Memorize Contact Information

It will be unavoidable that the child will run out of your sight and get lost, this is why letting your kids memorize your contact information will be beneficial. Make sure they remember the guardian’s full name, phone number, email address, and local address. For toddlers, you can write the information in a piece of paper or a little card that you can put on their pockets. You can also brief them on special instructions on what to do when they get lost.

Bring Basic Medicines or Prescriptions

One of the most common problems encountered when traveling is when someone gets sick, or even worse when the whole family gets sick. Whether it is an upset stomach from foreign food, an allergic reaction to foreign matter, or fever, you should be prepared and have medicine in handy. It is always a good idea for you to bring some over the counter medicine or even your prescription (if a family member has special medical needs) with you. Some basic medicine should be on your carry on bag like headache, allergy, upset stomach, motion sickness, and other medication that your family might need. In terms of prescription medicine, you should also be prepared to be questioned when you bring it along borders or airport securities.

Bring Electronic Devices

Kids can get grumpy on a long trip, and keeping them entertained is very critical. By bringing electronic devices, you can keep them entertained. You can let them use it on downtimes like flights, car rides, long queues, or while waiting for food. Although some planes, trains, and tour buses have personal entertainment devices in them, you can never be sure if it can get your kid’s attention. By bringing their personal electronic devices you can keep them quiet and busy in the meantime. The bonus point is you can get some peace and quiet time on your own.

Bring Patience and Be Flexible

Last but definitely not the least, when you are on the trip or the destination, always remember to be patient and be flexible. No matter how much effort you put into planning and schedule, there are a lot of factors that will interrupt your trip. There might be instances that things will go wrong, your kids will be grumpy and throw a fit, places will be shut and everything will take a little bit more time than expected. Do not be stressed on the little things that wouldn’t be remembered in the future, instead think of ways on how to make the trip enjoyable for your kids. Remember to relax, take a deep breath, and put in your mind that it is going to be okay even when you experience any inconveniences. Keeping the little ones happy will be the most important thing.

These are some of the tips that can make your trip easier. Just remember that no matter how many times you had a trip with your little ones, you can never be too prepared for it, and a little hiccup along the way is still alright. The most important thing is you and your kid will make an enriching experience and wonderful memories that you can treasure for a lifetime.