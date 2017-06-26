Splurge: Tammy Rivera’s 2017 BET Awards After Party Discount Universe Gold You Will Never Own Me Sequin Bralet Midi Dress

Beauty Tammy Rivera went for full on glam at the 2017 BET Awards After Party clad in a $409 Discount Universe Gold You Will Never Own Me Sequin Bralet Midi Dress:

The statement dress features a kaleidoscope of colors, all hand-sequinned in a slim fit midi length.

Her flattering body-con style frock features a zip at centre back and at the bottom of skirt with a supportive lined bra cup.

I think it’s safe to say that she looks phenomenal!

Up for the splurge? Purchase the stunner here.

What do you think?